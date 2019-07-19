COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that lane closures will begin on I-255 between I-270 and the St. Clair County line on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, weather permitting.

The lane closures will take place nightly between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-August 2019.

Delays are expected, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Complete Asphalt Service Co. of Pittsfield, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

