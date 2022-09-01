MADISON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of IL 4 at the IL 143 intersection Tuesday, September 6, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This work is needed to perform pavement patching and it should be completed by the end of September 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.