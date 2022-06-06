LANE CLOSURES - Illinois Rt 15 In St. Clair County

FREEBURG – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois Rt 15 from East of Illinois Rt 159 to Rogers Drive in Freeburg will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Wednesday, June 8, 2022, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs. This work is expected to be completed by the end of Summer 2022.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Killian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

