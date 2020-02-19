East St. Louis, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the westbound right lane of Interstate 55/64 at milepost 1.5 will be closed today from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The lane closure is needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge over River Park Drive.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.