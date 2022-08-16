EAST ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a lane closure at the intersection of IL 3 and St. Louis Ave., beginning on Monday, August 22, 2022, weather permitting. The left turn lane from westbound St. Louis Ave to southbound IL 3 will be closed for several days. All other lanes will remain open. This work is needed to perform pavement repairs and the lane is expected to be reopened by Wednesday, August 24 at 10:00 pm.

Drivers should use alternate routes to access this area while construction is ongoing. Drivers are also urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the construction area.

The contractor on this project is RCS Construction, Inc of East Alton, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

