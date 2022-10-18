PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Venus Painting Co. of Valparaiso, Indiana.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.