COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a daytime right lane closure will be encountered on I-55/70 westbound east of IL 111 on Wednesday, February 15 between 9:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. The lane restriction is needed to install a new camera.

Traffic delays may be encountered. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.