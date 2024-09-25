PIASA - Landon Brueggeman has had a busy time at Southwestern High School, and he is prepared for another great year before graduation.

For his accomplishments, Landon Brueggeman is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Brueggeman runs cross country, a sport that requires hard work, dedication and passion. He has made waves as a runner and plans to finish his senior season strong.

When Brueggeman isn’t studying or at practice, he works as a soccer referee. He enjoys working with the kids and spending time outdoors.

Brueggeman is only a senior in high school, but he already has big plans for his life after school. He loves being around kids and hopes to have a career where he can help young people be successful. He is currently going through the process to work in childcare.

After he graduates, he plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study childcare and psychology. He hopes to one day work in child services.

Though Brueggeman stays busy with work, school and cross country, he still makes time to hike, fish and hang out with his friends. He also enjoys making art. He has an inspiring message for other students.

“No matter your past or where you came from, you can be great and come out on top!” Brueggeman said. “Do not give up! Be the best you that you can be!”

Congratulations to Landon for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

