SPRINGFIELD - Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield, Illinois regrets to announce that the April 7 2020, flight has been postponed. This action was taken in consideration of the Centers for Disease Control’s recently issued advisory that adults over the age of 60 should avoid all non-essential air travel due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). To those ends, the national Honor Flight Network issued a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips effective through April 30, 2020.

All veterans who were scheduled on the April 7th flight have been notified and will be offered the opportunity to participate on the August 18, 2020 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

This is an unprecedented and challenging time because of the uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19. We value the health and safety of our veterans, their guardians and everyone who supports Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

