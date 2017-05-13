EDWARDSVILLE - The Land of Goshen Market opens for the first time this season at 8 a.m. Saturday and the expectations, as always, are big.

The market on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville near the Madison County Courthouse runs through Oct. 21 and Tara Pohlman, one of the organizers, and said she believes each weekend will have an abundance of vendors and farmer’s market style goods.

The farmer’s market portion will change as the gardening season adapts, but in the beginning there will be fresh flowers and a variety of vegetables. About half of the market is agricultural and the other half includes crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pies, breads, artist vendors and much more.

This Saturday there should be an abundance of opportunities to purchase Mother’s Day gifts or flowers for the special mom in each other’s lives.

Music will be featured each Saturday and even yoga is included. See coverage of opening day on edglentoday.com this weekend.

This Week at the Market

Music at 9 a.m.

Butch Moore

Demonstration

Patsy Woodard

Tie Dying - Kid Friendly Activity

Market Sprouts

Bring your aspiring farmers and little gardeners by for the opportunity to be a part of planting, maintaining, and harvesting their very own garden. Sprouts and Farmer Joe will kick off opening day by planting and preparing our garden. Looking forward to seeing you all grow this season!

Yoga on the Market Green from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Valerie Barber with Studio Gaia will lead a donation based yoga class.

Freshly Available

Arugala, asparagus, flowers - fresh cut and potted, greens, herbs, irises, kale, lettuce, plants, radishes, scallions, and strawberries along with meat, eggs, honey, fresh flowers, baked goods, bread, coffee, and locally handcrafted art!



Upcoming Events

Know Your Grower - June 11th

Burgers & Brews - July 8th

