EDWARDSVILLE - The Land of Goshen Community Market is a big part of the Edwardsville downtown area from mid-May to end of October ever year.

The market, located on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville near the Madison County Courthouse, runs through Oct. 21 and Tara Pohlman, one of the organizers, and always has an abundance of vendors and farmer’s market style goods.

The farmer’s market portion changes as the gardening season adapts, but in the beginning there will be fresh flowers and a variety of vegetables. About half of the market is agricultural and the other half includes crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pies, breads, artist vendors and much more.

Pohlman said on a busy day almost 2,000 people visit the market, which is a hit every Saturday in downtown Edwardsville. The Goshen Market brings people not only to its location downtown in Edwardsville, but other businesses.

“We have everything from all kinds of produce, baked goods, different kinds of meat, eggs, vegetables, jewelry, pottery, and everything from bags or anything that can be handmade. We don’t just let any artist come in, they have to be juried and processed. We also make sure the market is at least 50 percent agricultural.”

As the season progresses, more and more locally grown vegetables are displayed.

“I love the Goshen Market,” she said. “We moved from Alton to Edwardsville about four years ago and we were so excited that this was our market now. I started on the board and now I am one of the organizers. It is more like hanging out with friends and it is a community gathering each week.”