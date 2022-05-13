EDWARDSVILLE - After giving up the first run of the game in the bottom of the home half of the fourth, Belleville East scored four times in the top of the fifth, then five more in the top of the sixth to give Edwardsville a 9-1 Southwestern Conference softball loss Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Lancer ended the Tigers' 21-game winning streak in an emotional game, as East has dedicated its season to catcher Maddi Rodriguez, who was killed in a car accident in February. After the game, Tiger coach Lori Blade presented a check to the Maddi Rodriguez Scholarship Fund to her mother in a ceremony and the Tigers remembered her memory during the game.

Edwardsville was held to four hits, with Emily Wolff having a hit and the team's only RBI on the day, while Ryleigh Owens, Jillian Hawkes and Tatum Van Ryswyk having the other Tiger hits.

Brooke Tolle struck out six while in the circle for Edwardsville, with Avery Hamilton also fanning a Lancer batter.

The Lancers are now 24-8, while the Tigers go to 21-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lane, Van Ryswyk, Wolff Hit Home Runs, Tigers Score in Every Inning, Hamilton, Nelson Share Four Inning No-Hitter In Edwardsville 22-0 Win Over East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS - Jillian Lane, Tatum Van Ryswyk and Emily Wolff hit home runs while Avery Hamilton and Riley Nelson combined for a four-inning no-hitter as Edwardsville defeated East St. Louis 22-0 in a Southwestern Conference softball game Tuesday afternoon at East St. Louis.

The Tigers scored in all four innings, with eight runs in the first, seven more in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win over the Flyers.

Van Ryswyk had four hits, including her homer, and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Grace Blakemore had four hits and a RBI, Wolff had three hits, including a solo home run for her only RBI of the day, Lane had two hits, going along with her home run, and three RBIs and both Brooke Tolle and Ryleigh Owens had a hit and two RBIs.

Hamilton and Nelson each pitched two inning inside the circle, with Hamilton striking out five batters and Nelson fanning four.

East Side is now 0-9 on the season and next play at Belleville West on Thursday, then host Alton next Tuesday and Cahokia on May 19, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville won their 21st straight game and is now 21-1 and host Belleville East Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and play two on the road on Saturday, playing at Pearl City at 10:45 a.m, then go to Quincy Notre Dame Catholic for a game that starts at 12:45 p.m.

More like this: