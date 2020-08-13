LAKE COUNTY - Lake County Associate Judge Elizabeth Rochford was named a ‘Carole K. Bellows Woman of Influence’ for 2020 by the Illinois State Bar Association. Judge Rochford serves as Treasurer of the Illinois Judges Association and has been actively involved in both organizations. She became a judge in 2012.

The Carole K. Bellows Woman of Influence Award is given annually by the ISBA to individuals who raises awareness of the unmet legal needs of women, advocate for action on women’s issues, or promote involvement by women in the legal profession. Judge Rochford received the award for an individual with more than 10 years of legal experience.

Judge Elizabeth Rochford was named a ‘Woman Of Significance’ by the Lake County Women’s Association in 2019 and recognized with an ‘Access to Justice Award’ from the Lake County Bar Association in 2019. She has served on multiple committees in the ISBA and the IJA and for the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

The Illinois State Bar Association has more than 27,000 attorney and judge members throughout the State of Illinois. The Illinois Judges Association consists of more than 1200 active and retired judges

