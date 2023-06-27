“The National Trust for Historic Preservation has long advocated for the preservation of historic Route 66 and we enthusiastically endorse bipartisan House legislation that would designate Route 66 as national historic trail ahead of the upcoming Route 66 centennial celebration in 2026,” said Pam Bowman, Senior Director of Public Lands Policy at the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “National historic trail designation for Route 66 appropriately recognizes a route internationally recognized as an iconic symbol representing America’s love of the open road with a rich history associated with Dustbowl migration, World War II, and a travel route celebrated in music, literature, television, movies, and popular lore. We sincerely appreciate Representatives Darin LaHood and Grace Napolitano for their years of leadership supporting the preservation and economic vitality of the Route 66 corridor and look forward to Congress approving the designation.”
