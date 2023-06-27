"National Historic Trail designation of Route 66 would deliver much-needed federal dollars, resources, and jobs, not only to our San Gabriel Valley communities, but the countless others stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica, which proudly claim a portion of the Mother Road. Our local restaurants, shops, and other businesses, like so many others dotting the interstate from the heartland to the west coast, provide rest breaks for travelers, allowing them to sample the local flavors of our communities that are proud to be connected by the iconic road," said Rep. Napolitano. "This legislation will provide critical funds to be used in close coordination with cities and stakeholders, and will help rehabilitate, improve, and preserve the legacy of the iconic road, benefiting millions of residents and boosting our economic recovery. I am proud to again join my colleague Congressman LaHood in introducing this bipartisan bill that revitalizes Route 66."

"The Road Ahead is excited by the prospect of Route 66 being designated a National Historic Trail. As the road's Centennial approaches in 2026, we can think of no better birthday present than to make it a National Historic Trail. The Road Ahead commends the efforts of Representatives LaHood and Napolitano for introducing legislation to accomplish this designation," said Bill Thomas, Chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership.

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation has long advocated for the preservation of historic Route 66 and we enthusiastically endorse bipartisan House legislation that would designate Route 66 as national historic trail ahead of the upcoming Route 66 centennial celebration in 2026,” said Pam Bowman, Senior Director of Public Lands Policy at the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “National historic trail designation for Route 66 appropriately recognizes a route internationally recognized as an iconic symbol representing America’s love of the open road with a rich history associated with Dustbowl migration, World War II, and a travel route celebrated in music, literature, television, movies, and popular lore. We sincerely appreciate Representatives Darin LaHood and Grace Napolitano for their years of leadership supporting the preservation and economic vitality of the Route 66 corridor and look forward to Congress approving the designation.”

