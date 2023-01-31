ALTON - With a tough loss against O’Fallon behind them, the team’s first of the season, the Alton High School girl’s basketball team refocused and got back to work Tuesday night.

The Lady Redbirds continued conference play when they hosted the Granite City Warriors. Alton won by a score of 80-29.

Alton led the whole way and went on to improve to 25-1 on the season while Granite City slips to 5-17.

Leading the way were the usual suspects for Alton. Jarius Powers led all scorers with a 22-point night followed by Kiyoko Proctor with 17 and Laila Blakeny with 14.

Talia Norman scored eight points while Kyridas Orr had seven. Both Kaylea Lacey and Alyssa Lewis scored six.

The Redbirds came out to one of their typical hot starts and were up 26-10 after the first. They only grew that lead throughout the game to 46-19 at the half and 69-27 after three.

Alton scored its second most points in the 80-29 win Tuesday night, only scoring more in an 84-14 rout over McCluer in the opening round of the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament back on Dec. 27.

The Warriors were led by Kaylyn Wiley who scored 19 points. Melashia Bennett scored five, Alivia Vaughn scored three, and Hailee Wyatt scored two.

The Warriors will play again on Thursday when they host Gateway Legacy Christian at 7:30 p.m.

After improving to 9-1 in the Southwestern Conference, the Redbirds will continue SWC play on Thursday when they head to Belleville West. Tip-off also set for 7:30 p.m.

