PIASA - Korrie Hopkins’s 20 points were the spark for the Southwestern girls' basketball team against North Greene on Wednesday night in the Piasa Birds' 50-38 win in a home contest. The win also marked the 500th career coaching win for Southwestern head girls basketball coach Steve Wooley. See related story Click Here

“We tried to attack high low tonight with our size," Coach Wooley said. " I had to remind Korrie (Hopkins) not to be unselfish and if she is wide open to take the shot and not pass it.”

The Piasa Birds move to 2-0 in the young season.

Annie Gallaher added 10 points for the Piasa Birds.

Piasa Birds led 18-11 after one period and pushed the lead to 28-14 at half. The Piasa Birds jumped to 42-23 after three periods. North Greene chipped away to make it a close game before Piasa Birds held the late push to win the game.

The Lady Spartans were led by Lakeleigh Brown with 16 points and Bailey Berry with 7 points.

