More photos at: https://www.randymanning.com/Carrollton-at-Jersey-Girls-BasketBall

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

JERSEY 52, CARROLLTON 41: Jersey rallied from a small first-quarter deficit to take the win over Carrollton at Havens Gym.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tessa Crawford led the Panthers with 20 points, while Meredith Gray added 13 points. Lauren Flowers led the Hawks with 23 points, while both Paige Henson and Ella Stumpf had five points each.

Jersey is now 13-7, while Carrollton goes to 13-3.

The Panthers viewed the win as a birthday gift to player Gray.

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Griffins' Qualify For IHSA 1A Track and Field Finals In Six Events, Hawks, Bulldogs Also Advance Athletes
May 23, 2025
Jersey Finishes Regular Season With Big Girls Softball Wins
May 22, 2025
IHSA Final Day State Girls Track and Field Roundup
May 25, 2025
MELHS Baseball Concludes Successful Winning Season With Defeat To Hawks
May 23, 2025
First Time In 11 Years: Flowers Leads With 35 Points, Three Hawks Players Score In Double Figures, Carrollton Wins Super-Sectional
Mar 4, 2025

 