JERSEY 52, CARROLLTON 41: Jersey rallied from a small first-quarter deficit to take the win over Carrollton at Havens Gym.

Tessa Crawford led the Panthers with 20 points, while Meredith Gray added 13 points. Lauren Flowers led the Hawks with 23 points, while both Paige Henson and Ella Stumpf had five points each.

Jersey is now 13-7, while Carrollton goes to 13-3.

The Panthers viewed the win as a birthday gift to player Gray.

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

