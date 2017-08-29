JERSEYVILLE - The Carrollton Lady Hawks beat the Jersey Lady Panthers 2-1 in volleyball Tuesday night.

Carrollton took the win in the first round 25-11 but fell to Jersey 25-18 in the second.

They Lady Panthers weren't able to seal the win in the third match with the Lady Hawks taking the win 25-14.

Maddie Carpenter had eight points and four kills. Sara Lamer had eight points and 10 assists. Lexi Liles had six kills and Maddie Nason 25 serve receives.

Hannah Krumwiede had 11 assist for the Lady Hawks, Molly Pohlman had nine digs. Claire Williams had seven digs, three aces, four kills and four blocks. Haley Harr had kills and three blocks, Kaitlyn Gray four kills and four blocks. Marley Mullink had kills and three blocks,Christie Settles had five digs and Emily Talley had three digs to put Carrollton at a 1-0 record.

Carrollton hits the road Thursday to take on the Pittsfield Saukees at 7 p.m. and Jersey will take on the East Alton Wood River Oilers at home Thursday at 6 p.m.

