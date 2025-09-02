Lady Griffins Secure Second Place at St. Anthony's Tennis Invitational
Father McGivney Catholic High's girls tennis team delivered strong performances to earn a second-place finish on August 30, 2025.
EFFINGHAM - Father McGivney Catholic High School's girls tennis team secured a second-place finish at the St. Anthony Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.
The event took place at St. Anthony, where the Lady Griffins showcased strong individual and team performances.
Kennedi Taylor captured first place in Flight A Singles, while Kaitlyn Terhaar and Avalinn Olson earned second-place finishes in Flight B and Flight C Singles, respectively. In doubles competition, Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris placed fourth in Flight A Doubles, and Emma Krieger and Shea Guinn recorded a win in Flight B Doubles.
The Lady Griffins demonstrated determination and teamwork throughout the tournament, contributing to their overall success at the invitational.