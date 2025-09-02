EFFINGHAM - Father McGivney Catholic High School’s girls tennis team secured a second-place finish at the St. Anthony Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

The event took place at St. Anthony, where the Lady Griffins showcased strong individual and team performances.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kennedi Taylor captured first place in Flight A Singles, while Kaitlyn Terhaar and Avalinn Olson earned second-place finishes in Flight B and Flight C Singles, respectively. In doubles competition, Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris placed fourth in Flight A Doubles, and Emma Krieger and Shea Guinn recorded a win in Flight B Doubles.

The Lady Griffins demonstrated determination and teamwork throughout the tournament, contributing to their overall success at the invitational.