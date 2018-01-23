CARROLLTON - It was a night of revenge for the Marquette Lady Explorers as they took down the Carrollton Lady Hawks 50-44 in the quarterfinals of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton on Monday night.

On Jan 3, Carrollton beat Marquette 45-33 at the Lady Explorers home court, and that made it all the more pleasing for them this time around.

“When they beat us they played a 1-2-2 against us the whole game and were 3-for-28 from three and 10-for-50 from the field. They played us man-to-man the whole game and we like to see man instead of zone so I think that helped a lot with our offense for sure,” Marquette head coach Lee Green said.

The Lady Hawks led 13-8 after the first quarter, and they went on a 9-2 to go up 23-14. However, the Lady Explorers erased that deficit with a 7-0 run and trailed only by two at 23-21 going into halftime.

A big third quarter for Marquette helped them separate themselves from Carrollton. Lauren Fischer asserted herself in the paint and scored eight points in the quarter and 13 in the second half. She finished with a game-high 17. Fischer’s inside game opened up after Marquette started hitting mid and long-range shots.

“If we can hit some outside shots we’re pretty tough because Fisch is a good post player and she plays so hard,” Green said. “If we’re not hitting anything they just cramp in on her which makes it tough.”

Carrollton’s star player, Hannah Krumwiede was held to a season-low of four points after coming into the game on a hot streak. The Lady Explorers implemented a box-in-one to keep her in check, and Taylor Aguirre was tasked to guard Krumwiede. She aced her test.

“That’s on me,” Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said. “She’s been averaging 25 points the last four games, so it’s pretty obvious to pressure her and not let her catch the ball. We’ve been against a box-in-one before, and we did fine. We just didn’t execute.”

Despite Krumwiede’s lack of chances to score, the Lady Hawks played well with the likes of Claire Williams, Marley Mullink, Kaylee Rhoades, and Grace Cox stepping up. Williams led Carrollton with 12 points. Mullink and Rhoades each tallied nine, and Cox added six.

“We ran a box-in-one against [Krumwiede] because she’s a great player. I can’t say enough about Taylor Aguirre. She was sowed to [Krumwiede’s] uniform. Four points is pretty good,” Green said. “Williams is a beast on the boards, and that was our big concern. She killed us again tonight, but luckily we got some rebounds down the stretch.”

Marquette improves to 15-6 and will play Lebanon, the one seed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Carrollton drops to 15-10 and faces off against Calhoun at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

