ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took a seven-point lead at half time as they sealed the win over the Lift for Life Academy Hawks Friday night, 49-38.

Explorers Coach Lee Green said it was just a matter of making the shots and giving themselves some breathing against the Hawks.

“Kline knocked down two or three of them in from the corner," Green said. "A couple other girls got to the foul line and made some fast break layups, kind of extended the 8 or 9 lead all the way up to 17 and gave us a little breathing room.”

Lauren Fischer lead the game in points putting up 15 for the Explorers. Peyton Kline wasn’t far behind Fischer, sinking three 3s earning herself 13 points and Taylor Aguirre scored 12 points.

Antonia Jones and Mariah Rodgers each scored 11 points for the Hawks as the fell to Marquette, 49-38.

With a full schedule next week, starting off with home game Monday night against Nokomis, Green said it’s nice to get the win and gain some more confidence.

“We shot the ball a lot better and that’s good, builds some confidence,” Green said. “We’re 11-5 now and we got a chance to win some games next week and go from there.”

