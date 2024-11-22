Article continues after sponsor message

TAYLORVILLE — The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles secured their first victory of the season in the Taylorville Tournament with a decisive 46-25 win over the Rochester Lady Rockets on Friday, marking a significant milestone for head coach Jeff Durbin, who earned his first win at the varsity level.

The game commenced with a competitive first quarter, where the Lady Eagles established a 14-10 lead. By halftime, the team had increased its advantage to 28-18. The third quarter saw the Lady Eagles extend their lead further, finishing the period at 41-22. In the final quarter, they maintained control, outscoring the Lady Rockets 5-3.

Avery Huddleston led the Lady Eagles with 13 points, while teammates Marley Ogden and Marlee Durbin contributed 9 points each. For the Lady Rockets, Delaney Farris was the standout player, scoring 8 points.

The Lady Eagles will continue tournament play against Mt. Zion at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

