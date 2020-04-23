FOSTERBURG - A red ladder fire truck with an elevated sign that says “Elect Trump Make America Great Again 2020 For President of the United States” has garnered attention of those on their daily trips on Interstate-255 near Fosterburg.

The ladder fire truck is positioned in a farm field and faces Interstate-255 near Exit 13 displaying the banner prominently in the air.

Kelly Moore, a Godfrey resident, makes the trip back and forth to Edwardsville daily and said she was concerned when she saw it because of the fire truck.

“I see this while I'm going and coming home on I-255 every day,” she said. “I just thought it was kind of weird. Fire trucks are expensive even when used. It must be owned by an individual. It would be bad if a fire department had endorsed someone for president with a fire truck in my opinion. We have fought for our country to have free speech, though.”

Fosterburg Fire Protection made this statement about the fire truck: “Just a heads up, the fire truck near Illinois 255 with a political flag is not, nor has it ever been owned by the Fosterburg Fire Department.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said he guesses an individual owns the fire truck but had not been informed about who the person could be.

If the person with the fire truck and sign would like to tell the story behind their endorsement, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

