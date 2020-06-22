CARBONDALE – The “We the People” campaign of Ray Lenzi, Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’s 12th District has picked up two major endorsements from labor organizations, plus backing from a national grassroots group.

“I am very proud to secure the backing of the United Steelworkers International and the Illinois AFL/CIO,” said Lenzi. “These endorsements are recognition that our campaign is doing the right things for labor.”

The United Steelworkers endorsement comes from the International Union in Pittsburgh, Pa. and includes backing from locals in Granite City and across Southern Illinois.

The Illinois AFL-CIO represents 1,500 local unions and nearly 900,000 union members in Illinois. In making its endorsement, the AFL-CIO wrote, “Your support of the Illinois AFL-CIO on issues affecting the working men and women of Illinois earned you the endorsement.”

Lenzi is a former UMWA coal miner who has long championed union issues, including support for prevailing wage laws, a $15/hour minimum wage, PRO Act, and an expansion of labor laws.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I oppose my opponent’s anti-labor agenda,” said Lenzi, “and it appears that major labor organizations feel the same way. What’s good for working people is good for the 12 District and the nation. Mike Bost simply doesn’t seem to understand that.”

The Lenzi campaign has also won the endorsement of the national Indivisible organization. “Ray Lenzi has been a coal miner, a professor, and has worked in non-profit rural economic development,” Indivisible wrote in its endorsement. “Next on his list is congressman, to bring progressive change to Illinois’ 12th District. We’re proud to endorse Ray Lenzi.”

Indivisible is a nationwide grassroots progressive group with thousands of chapters across the country. The Indivisible Project was instrumental in taking back the House in 2018.

The Lenzi campaign has also won endorsements from Mom’s Demand Action, LEAP Forward, the Sunrise Movement, and the Sierra Club.

“We expect to pick up more endorsements in the weeks and months ahead,” said Lenzi. “Clearly, our grassroots ‘We the People” movement is gaining momentum…it’s time to retire Mike Bost.”

More like this: