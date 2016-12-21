Whew! What a fun year we had!

EDWARDSVILLE - We made so many new friends in daycare and had such a blast at all the parties! Many memories were made and we captured them in our year book just for you! So to start the New Year off we are having a Yearbook Signing Party on January 13, 2017!

Make sure you bring your yearbook back if you would like your dog’s friends to sign it! We will be playing good old fashion school game like Simon Says and Red Rover, Red Rover! Every will enjoy some tasty homemade treats while they are here!

For more information, call LaBest at (618) 692-6399, or you can visit our website at www.labest.net. We ask that our guests are signed up and prepaid by January 9th, 2017. Please arrive no later than 9am, this is an all day event.

