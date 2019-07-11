GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey La Vista Park Disc Golf Course is a unique attraction for the Godfrey Park and Recreation Department.

The LaVista Park Disc Golf Course is the brainchild of Jason Enos, owner of Smart Choice Auto Sales. In an interview, Enos said the idea for the disc golf course came when his brother in law took him to another course to play and he fell in love with the game.

In January, Enos approached the Village of Godfrey Board about it and the project moved into motion. Enos assisted the designer - Gateway Disc Sports - with the design and worked with the Godfrey Park and Recreation Department on the project.

The course was launched this spring. The disc golf course is located throughout the heart of La Vista Park and a portion of the woods. The leisure-like shady trail connecting the holes is a relaxing way to play. The wooded course can be challenging but has good distances for beginners. Scorecards are available at the kiosk near hole No. 1.

“I think the La Vista Park Disc Golf Course could potentially be one of best in the Metro area with the hills and the woods and the layout and I am very excited to have one here in town so we don’t have to drive half hour to play a really nice course. I enjoy going out there and taking new players and telling them I helped out with the building of the course.”

Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart is all for the disc golf course and said it is very unique to Godfrey. He said he sees nothing but a positive future for the course, which is gaining in popularity.

Strubhart said the hope is the course will catch on and will attract players from even outside the region because there aren’t that many disc golf courses around.

The La Vista Park Disc Golf Course is presently nine holes and will be expanded with an additional nine holes in the future, Strubhart said.

Anyone interested in playing the disc golf course should contact Godfrey Park and Rec at (618) 466-1483.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

