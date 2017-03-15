EDWARDSVILLE - Ryan Perryman, vice president – Building Group for L. Keeley Construction, is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2017 Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) Alumni Leadership Award. The ceremony was Friday, March 10 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, presented the award.

The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community.

A member of CLI’s 2012 class, Perryman has led many projects across the country with teams executing more than $250 million of construction. In his current role, Perryman is leading the company into new market sectors, geographies and services. He has also influenced the industry as a steering committee member of the Construction Leadership Council through the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri and has served as a volunteer for many organizations including the SIUE Alumni Association, SIUE Career Development Center, Construction Careers Center Charter High School, Building Futures Design and Build workshop, the YMCA, the Cub Scouts, and the Salvation Army’s youth camp.

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” said Gordon. “Through his work in advancing the building industry and his commitment to mentorship of future building industry leaders, Ryan Perryman exemplifies our mission.”

CLI alumni representing 14 years of the program and the Class of 2017 participated in the festivities. The Class of 2017 graduates are:

Nathan Allen - France Mechanical Corp. Tyler Apple - Alberici Constructors

Andrew Bauer - McCarthy Building Cos. Rick Branstetter - Guarantee Electrical Co.

Justin Burkemper - L. Keeley Construction Jon Carroll - Poettker Construction Co.

Casey Dial - Drury Development Corp. John Dohle - S. M. Wilson & Co.

Mike Garrett - Plocher Construction Chris Hoff - Contegra Construction Co.

Nathan House - Archview Metals Systems Co. Grant Kane - Guarantee Electrical Co.

Paul Kohnen - Kay Bee Electric & Systems Contractor Chris Kozeny - Kozeny-Wagner, Inc.

Dane Law - Alberici Constructors Matt Limpert - Covington Construction LLC

Brian Litteken - Kaiser Electric, Inc. Grant Malone - Alberici Constructors

Brian Marks - The Korte Co. Brian Moore - Raineri Construction

David Murphy - Drilling Service Co. Nick O’Brien - O’Shea Builders

Ken Otten - Subsurface Constructors, Inc. Vernon Pfeil - S. M. Wilson & Co.

Corey Rohwedder - Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc. Tom Ruane - L. Keeley Construction

Matt Sauer - McCarthy Building Cos. Shane Spears - L. Keeley Construction

Dan Sternau - Holland Construction Services Mike Thomas - Icon Mechanical

Nelson Vogt - Raineri Construction Brian Waeckerle - L. Keeley Construction Aaron Williams - Alberici Constructors Casey Wilson - Horner & Shifrin

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 340 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-5440.

