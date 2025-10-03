Kylee Slayden Excels In Digs and Serve Receives For Roxana Despite Loss To Freeburg Slayden’s impressive 12 digs and 19 serve receives, Daughtery's 12 assists, were standout performances for Roxana in game versus Freeburg. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROXANA – Freeburg topped Roxana in a girls volleyball match 2-0, 25-15, 25-19, on Thursday night, Oct. 2, 2025, at Roxana. For Roxana, Josie Brannon had 4 kills, while Tatum Shaw, H. Stewart-Sperry and Ava Cherry added 2 kills. Kylee Slayden had 12 digs and 19 serve receives for the Shells. Daisy Daughterty had 12 assists. Article continues after sponsor message For Freeburg, Lulu Stepping had 8 kills and Anna Scheibel had 5 kills. Sophia Zipfel had 4 aces. Sutton Freimuth had 11 digs. Zipfel had 8 assists. Addie Hesseldenz had 15 assists. Freimuth had 12 serve receives. Roxana, 7-16 overall, travels to Breese Central on Oct. 6 and to Carlyle on Oct. 7, before hosting Jersey on Oct. 9. Freeburg, 9-9, plays Richland County and Jacksonville on Oct. 3. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending