ROXANA – Freeburg topped Roxana in a girls volleyball match 2-0, 25-15, 25-19, on Thursday night, Oct. 2, 2025, at Roxana.

For Roxana, Josie Brannon had 4 kills, while Tatum Shaw, H. Stewart-Sperry and Ava Cherry added 2 kills.

Kylee Slayden had 12 digs and 19 serve receives for the Shells. Daisy Daughterty had 12 assists.

For Freeburg, Lulu Stepping had 8 kills and Anna Scheibel had 5 kills. Sophia Zipfel had 4 aces.

Sutton Freimuth had 11 digs. Zipfel had 8 assists. Addie Hesseldenz had 15 assists. Freimuth had 12 serve receives.

Roxana, 7-16 overall, travels to Breese Central on Oct. 6 and to Carlyle on Oct. 7, before hosting Jersey on Oct. 9. Freeburg, 9-9, plays Richland County and Jacksonville on Oct. 3.

