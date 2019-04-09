Kyle Ogle Earns April Employee Honor at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kyle Ogle (back center) of Performance Improvement/Neurodiagnostics is Alton Memorial Hospital’s April Employee of the Month. His co-workers say that “Kyle has a passion for his job. He recently conducted research to determine the best way for EMS to triage stroke patients. This research led to the selection of a pre-hospital stroke screening tool. This scale has received a positive response regionally and up to 85 ambulance services in Southern Illinois may be following our lead. Kyle’s abstract was presented to the International Stroke Conference in February. When Kyle is not busy conducting research, he can be found responding to Neuro Team codes, coaching and educating those who provide care for stroke patients, attending BJC system level meetings for the program or creating valuable information that was used during the recent Stroke Center Joint Commission survey at AMH. We are so proud of all Kyle has done and will do in the future!” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending