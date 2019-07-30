Krumwiede, Walker, Guide Buckley to Eastern Illinois Summer Baseball League Championship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School graduates Josh Krumwiede (2010) and Nathan Walker (2019) guided the Buckley Dutchmasters to the Eastern Illinois League regular season championship this summer. The EI Baseball League began in 1933, and Buckley is a charter member. Article continues after sponsor message This is the seventh regular-season title for Buckley in Krumwiede's nine-year tenure. The second baseman hit .379 (6th in League) with 1 home run and 10 RBI in 16 games. Walker, an outfielder in his second season, was 18th in the EI with a .333 mark and contributed a homer and 9 RBI in 14 games. The League Tournament will be held August 4, 10, and 11. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending