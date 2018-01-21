CARROLLTON - Two days after she scored her 1,000th career point, Hannah Krumwiede was relieved of all the stress.

“Definitely a lot more comfortable and not as much pressure. It was a lot of fun playing out there,” Krumwiede said.

No pressure and comfort for her spell trouble for any opposition, and it proved to be the case today.

Krumwiede scored a game-high 31 points and helped the Carrollton Lady Hawks soar to a 63-30 victory over the North Greene Lady Spartans in the first round of the Lady Hawk Invitation on Saturday afternoon at Carrollton High School.

Free throws have been one of the significant vital factors for Krumwiede’s scoring borage in the second half of the season. Saturday she was six-of-eight from the charity stripe.

“The way she’s doing it is what impresses me. She can shoot, but she’s slashing to the basket and making free-throws,” Hartwick said. “That was part of her problem early in the season. She wasn’t making her free-throws. She was missing six or seven free-throws a game and still scoring 13. That makes a big difference and why she’s over 20 the last few games.”

“[At] the beginning of the season I could not make a free-throw to save my life,” Krumwiede said with a laugh. “I’m not really sure what happened, but now I’m getting my points off of free-throws. Being able to make those definitely helps.”

Krumwiede scored a vast majority of her points today by driving through the lane or beating a defender off the dribbling and finished with a right-handed layup. Add in the fact she’s making most of her free-throws she’s now become a lethal scorer.

“She’s figured it out, and it’s fun to watch her. You almost gotta get out of her way and let her go,” Hartwick said. “That only makes the others better because [opponents] will start focusing on her and we got other weapons. If you wanna guard her tight with a couple, then we’ll slip one of our other ones to the basket.”

The others played well too.

Grace Cox finished with ten points while Marley Mullink added seven and Claire Williams six.

Madison McClenning led North Greene with ten points LaKeleigh Brown added seven.

Carrollton defeated North Greene 64-49 last Monday night in White Hall, but the Lady Spartans came out strong, and the Lady Hawks didn’t.

“We weren’t ready to play, but they figured it out quick. They listened to what I told them and when they made the adjustment they really went,” Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said.

North Greene led 8-0 in the opening minutes of the game, but Krumwiede would come to the rescue. She scored 12 points in the first quarter and gave the Hawks a 16-14 lead on a pair of free-throws.

“We played them before and knew what we were capable of. I wanted everybody to keep their heads up because I knew we could come back,” Krumwiede said.

Carrollton broke away from North Greene by outscoring them 19-3 in the second quarter. Krumwiede scored ten points in the quarter and had 22 by halftime. When she wasn’t scoring, Williams and Cox added to the scoring onslaught. The Lady Hawks scored 16 unanswered points until Barnard hit a three-pointer.

Carrollton would answer that courtesy of Marley Mullink as she drained a triple from the baseline at the buzzer to give her team a 35-17 halftime lead.

This was Mullink’s first game back from a knee injury she picked up in mid-December. She finished with seven points.

“What a huge three! I’m so happy for her to get back,” Hartwick said with a smile. “She made a difference on defense too and had some rebounds. Things are looking up there. It’s much better to peak at the end of the season than early.”

The Lady Hawks have lost three players, including Mullink to injury, and all of them have been knee injuries. Libby Meuth and Lucy Powell are the others.

Carrollton is seeded fourth in the tournament out of 16, and they advance to the quarterfinals and will take on the five-seeded Marquette Catholic Explorers at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The two teams faced off 17 days ago, and the Lady Hawks came out on top 45-33.

“I’m sure Marquette is wanting a shot at us after we went down to their place. I’m sure they’re eager to get us,” Hartwick said.

“We haven’t defended our home court so well this season, and we got four games, a tournament and a regional we’re hosting," Hartwick said. "We gotta get our home cooking figured out and it was fine today to get it going.”

North Greene, the 12 seed will play 13 seeded Father McGivney at 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

