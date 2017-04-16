CARROLLTON – The Hawks’ Hannah Krumwiede has had a hot hand at the plate since the girls softball season started.

It is now mid-April and she is still swinging at the plate with a torrid percentage of success. On Saturday, she ripped four hits with two doubles, two triples, six RBIs and four runs scored as the Hawks topped Pawnee 14-6 at home.

Carrollton’s girls are 11-6 with the win.

The Hawks’ Carley Pyatt also had a big game with three hits in four plate appearances, one a double and RBI. Alexis Counts had a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Camryn Varble was one for two with two RBIs. Claire Williams was one for five with a double and run scored for Carrollton.

Emmie Sruble struck out seven in capturing the win for Carrollton.

The Hawks play North Greene on Tuesday at home and at White Hall on Thursday with games starting at 4:30 p.m.