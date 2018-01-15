CARROLLTON - Calhoun and Carrollton girls always battle on the basketball court, regardless of records of either team.

This past Friday was no different than before, with Calhoun defeating their cross-county rival 61-58 in a hard-fought game.

Carrollton's Hannah Krumwiede led all scorers with a game-high 30 points. She is now only 35 points away from her 1,000th point. Carrollton's girls play at North Greene tonight, then host Routt on Thursday, so it is highly possible she will crack the 1,000-point plateau this week.

The Lady Warriors' Junie Zirkelbach had 21 points. Sophie Lorton added 19. Claire Williams had 11 for Carrollton.

"It was a traditional girls basketball rivals squared off in Western Illinois Valley Conference play in Carrollton and they did not disappoint the crowd," Calhoun head coach Mark Hillen said. "Calhoun took command of the game in the middle quarters before Carrollton came storming back in the fourth quarter, getting the score to 59-58 with just over a minute left to play.

"Junie Zirkelbach fouled out on the 'and one' play by Hannah Krumwiede that cut Calhoun's lead down from four to one. Calhoun's Emily Baalman knocked down a free throw with less than a minute to play. After another Calhoun defensive stop, Sophie Lorton was fouled and went to the line for two shots, knocking down one for the final margin."

Calhoun improved to 9-9 overall, 3-2 in conference play, and will be at Greenfield-Northwestern next Thursday. The Lady Warriors then travel to Quincy Notre Dame for a makeup game on Friday before heading back to Carrollton for an opening round game against Madison at the Lady Hawk Invitational."

Calhoun 17 19 16 9 - 61

Carrollton 17 11 14 16 - 58

Calhoun (9-9, 3-2 WIVC)- Junie Zirkelbach 21, Sophie Lorton 19, Sydney Baalman 8, Emily McBride 8, Emily Baalman 3, Colleen Schumann 2

2FG - 19 3FG - 4 FT - 11/16 Fouls- 22

Carrollton - Hannah Krumwiede 30, Claire Williams 11, Ava Uhles 7, Kaylie Rhoades 6, Grace Cox 4

2FG - 20 3FG - 1 FT - 15/30 Fouls- 18

