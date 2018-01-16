Krumwiede closes in on 1,000 points, Hawks use hot hand at line to top Spartans
CARROLLTON 63, NORTH GREENE 49: Hannah Krumweide led Carrollton with 28 points as the Hawks got past North Greene 63-49 in Carrollton on Monday. The Hawks improved to 13-9 on the year.
Krumwiede is now within 7 points of 1,000 points and she may get that on Thursday in a game against Routt. Carrollton starts play in the Lady Hawks Tournament Saturday.
Claire Williams and Grace Cox scored 10 points each for the Hawks Monday night; Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 16 points, with Bree Bernard adding 13.
Free-throw shooting was a key in the game with the Hawks netting 14 of 16 free throws. North Greene was only 5 of 16 from the line.
Carrollton head girls coach Blaine Hartwick agreed free-throw shooting was a key for the Hawks against the Spartans. He said he wants to see his girls improve their rebounding prior to the Lady Hawk Invitational set to begin Saturday, with a lot of strong competition.
"We are now focused on Routt Thursday night," he said.
