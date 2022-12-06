ALTON - Kristin Tincher (holding plaque) of Twin Rivers MRI, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s December Employee of the Month. Kristin received the honor on Dec. 6 from AMH President Dave Braasch and her co-workers, Renee Roady and Lori Moore.

According to the nomination by Renee and Lori, “Kristin is always willing to come in early, work late, and work through her lunch. She always has a positive attitude, puts the patients first, and gets the job done.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Kristin is very knowledgeable and is our go-to person with any questions. We love working with her!”

More like this: