JACKSON, Tenn. - Three hundred thirty students have been named to the Union University President's List for the fall 2017 semester, including Edwardsville native Kristen Francis.

The President's List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

About 3,300 students are currently enrolled.

More like this:

Collinsville High School Black Student Union Takes Part In Gospel Hall Of Fame Induction In St. Louis
Sep 9, 2025
West Frankfort Teachers File Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Frankfort CUSD #168
5 days ago
Union Members Approve New Contract Proposal; Boeing Says Vote Not 'Real'
Sep 19, 2025
Midwest Members Names Abigail Hersman Oiler Of Month
3 days ago
Revity Credit Union Employees Raise $1,410 For Oasis Women’s Center Through Threads of Kindness Program
Sep 23, 2025

 