WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56) announced his endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization, the Sheriffs of Illinois. This makes him the Democratic state senate candidate with the most endorsements from law enforcement groups in Illinois.

“I’ve been a police officer for 25 years, an elderly service officer for the seniors in our community, and deputy commander for one of the oldest, most successful homicide task forces in the country,” said Tharp. “I know the importance of public safety and will always stand with my fellow police officers and law enforcement agencies to ensure they have the resources to keep our communities safe.”

“Kris Tharp is one of us, a public servant dedicated to protecting his community and improving the lives of community members,” said Sheriffs of Illinois Chairman Dwight Baird, Kendall County Sheriff. “The Sheriffs of Illinois endorses Tharp because of his exemplary career as a police officer, always working tirelessly to defend victims, provide our officers with support services, and improve policing standards. We know he will be an advocate for us in Springfield.”

“Not only is Tharp an advocate for law enforcement agents and first responders, but he is also a proud union member who will protect the bargaining rights of our police officers and ensure our pensions are protected,” said Sean Smoot, Director of the Police Benevolent & Protective Association of Illinois. “We trust that he will continue prioritizing public safety and union rights as state Senator.”

Kris Tharp was born and raised in Wood River and attended Wood River public schools. Law enforcement runs deep in Tharp’s family, with his wife and son also working in law enforcement. He is the Jail Administrator and a Captain at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he serves as Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

“I want to reduce crime in our communities and make sure people feel safe going out,” said Tharp. “That is why I plan to secure funding and resources for law enforcement so that they have what they need to do their jobs.”

"Kris has been on the frontlines, he is familiar with the risks our police officers take every day, and we know he will use that experience to guide his policymaking in Springfield,” said O’Fallon Police Sergeant Brian Gimpel from the Fraternal Order of Police. “We are the voice of our nation's law enforcement officers and we chose to endorse Kris Tharp because we know he is the candidate that will honor our values and stand up for law enforcement.”

Kris Tharp’s previous endorsements include the AFL-CIO, The Illinois Federation of Teachers, the Illinois Education Association, and the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades endorsement. He is also supported by the Illinois Realtors PAC.

