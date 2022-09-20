WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56) announced the endorsements of the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) and the Illinois Education Association (IEA).

“Teachers dedicate their lives to our children, acting as role models and offering guidance, and we have a responsibility to fairly compensate them and equip them with the resources they need to shape our future generations,” said Tharp. “Teachers are the backbone of our communities, and as State Senator, I will always prioritize protecting their right to unionize and ensure safe and healthy learning environments.”

“Kris Tharp is a dedicated public servant who understands the importance of education and the dedication of the teachers and staff who work in our schools,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery. “The IFT has endorsed Senator Tharp because we know he will be the advocate students and teachers need in Springfield.”

“Senator Tharp has spent his life working and serving the community, and he’s seen how education can be the difference between success and struggle,” said Illinois Education Association Board member and second-grade teacher in Roxana, John Stosky. “Tharp will protect education funding, fight for all educators, and ensure that schools get the programmatic and infrastructure improvements they need to provide a quality education for all students.”

Kris Tharp was born and raised in Wood River, IL, and attended Wood River public schools. He is the Jail Administrator and a Captain at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he serves as Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. His wife and son also work in law enforcement. His previous endorsements include the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the AFL-CIO, and the Police Benevolent and Protective Association of Illinois (PBPA).

“I recall relying on not only my mother growing up, but also the teachers who dedicated their time and resources to help me get to where I am today,” said Tharp. “And our district’s hard-working teachers shouldn’t have to struggle just to get by. That’s why in Springfield I will push for better pay and additional support in our classrooms.”

