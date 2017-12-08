The Board of Directors of Kreative Kids Learning Center is proud to recognize Dawna Gilbreath and Paul Barbary as co-recipients of the Center’s 2017 “Concern For Children Award.” The Concern For Children Award recognizes individuals and organizations who make a significant contribution to the care and well-being of children living in the Riverbend Region. The award will be presented at Kreative Kids Learning Center’s 19th annual Community Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Gilbreath has been a consistent supporter and inspiration for human service providers since she joined the United Way in 2001. Gilbreath currently serves as Funding Manager for the Southwest Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

While Funding Manager is her role, helping people live their best possible lives is her passion. The Board of Directors of Kreative Kids Learning Center is recognizing Gilbreath for her dedication to the welfare of others and her consistent support and encouragement in helping our Center achieve our mission.

Throughout the years, Gilbreath has contributed in numerous ways in assuring that at Kreative Kids Learning Center children always come first. She and her family have volunteered to improve our facility at community work days. She has connected the Center to opportunities to enhance the quality of our services to children, the Center’s leadership, the security of our facility and guided us to resources to help the Center survive the devastating impact of the Illinois State budget impasse.

Ms. Gilbreath’s accomplishments are extensive, but pale in comparison to her caring, compassionate spirit. Her enthusiasm and optimism are contagious and are a welcome source of comfort during times of struggle. She emulates the commitment of our area United Way to assure that the human service community is equipped to provide the highest quality of service to those in need.

Simply put, Paul Barbary cares. Barbary is an independent insurance agent associated with the Norton and Rain Insurance Agency in Alton. He has a long history of volunteering in support of the development and well-being of children.

During his younger years, Paul served as coach for his children’s sports team. He and his wife Joan served as volunteers for the Alton Community Schools. Barbary provides support to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and child care providers in the Riverbend region.

Barbaryhas served for many years on Kreative Kids Learning Center’s Board of Directors chairing the Property Committee and serving as the Board’s Vice president. He is a devoted advocate for the safety of children taking a leadership role in promoting safety at the Center’s facility and arranging for the Alton Police Department to prepare the Center’s staff to be ready for any type of emergency.

The Board is recognizing Paul Barbary as a man of integrity, honesty, humility and commitment to the well-being of others, especially children.

Kreative Kids Learning Center is a not-for-profit early childhood education facility serving children between the ages of six weeks and twelve years for over 46 years in the Riverbend region. The Center located at 121 West Elm Street in Alton, Illinois is a Silver Circle of Quality rated child care provider by Excelerate Illinois. The Center is a proud partner of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Riverbend Growth Association and the North Alton/Godfrey Business Council.

For more information visit www.kreativekidslearning.com or visit on Facebook.

