ALTON - The Board of Directors and staff of the Kreative Kids Learning Center held their annual community appreciation breakfast Tuesday morning at the center's Elm Street location.

The board was also proud to recognize Dawn Gilbreath and Paul Barbary as recipients of the 2017 Concern for Children Award.

Gilbreath has volunteered at the center being a consistent source of guidance in developing quality programs and advocacy for community services.

As vice president of the center's board of directors, Barbary has contributed to services for children throughout his life, making a significant contributions to the welfare, safety and education to the youth of the Riverbend.

"We thank you for your unwavering support," Ellen Saville said as the awards were presented.