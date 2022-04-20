EDWARDSVILLE – Jennifer Korte, candidate for State Representative in the 112th District, says her opponent is misrepresenting her voting record and is calling on him to correct the record.

In a recent social media post, Joe Hackler, who is also running for State Representative in the 112th District, claimed Korte did not vote in the 2020 election.

“The truth is I did vote in the 2020 Election, and I have consistently participated in the electoral process,” Korte said. “I have always taken elections seriously long before I ever decided to run for public office.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Korte said she had to track down her voting record with the Madison County Clerk’s office as some of her voter history was misplaced, but the records have been found and have been updated.

“Mistakes happen,” Korte said. “What happened to me is one reason why I am so committed to election reforms to ensure the integrity of our elections. My opponent has been able to attack me for something that is not true because of inaccuracies in the record-keeping at the Clerk’s office. There is too much at stake in our elections to allow errors, as was the case with my records, or worse outright fraud. We need to do better.”

A copy of Korte’s voting record is attached. To learn more about Jennifer Korte, visit https://jenniferkorte.com/.

More like this: