HIGHLAND - Highland Emergency Services Chief Brian Wilson released information that around 3 p.m. Sunday, the ventilation unit for the indoor swimming pool at the Korte Recreation Center malfunctioned.

Wilson's group responded appropriately to the scene on Sunday.

"Accordingly, Rec Center staff evacuated the pool area and the rest of the building and called for an ambulance to check possibly affected persons," Chief Wilson said. "The Rec Center staff did an excellent job of organizing evacuees into groups of those who may have been affected and those not affected, so EMS would have a good starting point once they arrived. EMS arrived almost immediately on the scene, and called for additional fire and EMS resources to help treat patients and manage the incident.

"All possibly affected persons were assessed by EMS, with no one requesting or requiring transport to the hospital by ambulance. The chlorine system was checked and was found to be working properly. The ventilation fan for the pool area was fixed, and the pool and Recreation Center were re-opened to resume normal operations."

