EDWARDSVILLE - Jennifer Korte, of Edwardsville, announced her campaign as a Republican for the 112th District of the Illinois House of Representatives today. Korte has a Bachelor’s Degree in social work from SIUE and a Master’s Degree in social work from St. Louis University. She worked as a social worker at Barnes-Jewish Hospital before becoming a stay-at-home mom in 2005. Korte has volunteered with a sexual assault victims advocacy center, pregnancy care center, PTO, and local schools. Most recently, she began advocating for parental rights. She is passionate about parental rights, senior citizens advocacy, mental health awareness, and women’s issues.

“With my experience as a social worker and heart for advocacy, I will be a voice for the people in District 112,” said Korte. “I am simply a mom, trying to move Illinois in a positive direction. After talking with current state representative Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), I realized how far removed politicians are from understanding what their constituents want or need. The people of Illinois are frustrated with career politicians who have infiltrated our schools, taken away parental rights, exhibited government overreach, and wasteful spending. I know too many people who have left Illinois or are planning to leave. I want to make Illinois a place where small businesses thrive and where families want to raise their children.”

While Korte admits she is not a politician, she has the qualifications to be the State Representative. Her experience at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, along with her extensive volunteer experiences have provided her with leadership skills, integrity, and critical problem-solving skills.

“As State Representative, I will connect with the people to find out what their concerns are, and come up with solutions together that represent District 112.” Korte supports Second Amendment Rights, law enforcement, fiscal responsibility, and the protection of the unborn. Korte and her husband, Nathan, are lifelong residents of Madison County. They are proud parents to three children.

The 112th is a metro-east district in Illinois containing parts of Edwardsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Venice, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, and O’Fallon.

