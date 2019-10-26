BUFFALO GROVE - Edwardsville’s Chloe Koons and Triad’s Evelyn Wells, the last Riverbender-area players left in the IHSA state girls’ tennis tournaments, were both eliminated from play on Friday afternoon in day two of the tournament in and around Buffalo Grove in northwest suburban Chicago.

In the Class 2A second day, Koons won her third-round consolation bracket match over Jocelyn Cannellis of Orland Park Sandburg 6-4, 6-2, but in the fourth round, Koons was eliminated by Emily Orlove of Wheaton-Warrenville South 6-3, 6-1 to end the Tigers’ run in the tournament. The doubles team of Hannah Colbert and Chloe Trimpe were eliminated on Thursday.

Over in the Class 1A singles’ bracket, Wells lost her third-round match to Emma Baker of Chicago University 6-0, 6-0, and then in the fourth round of the consolation bracket, Wells was eliminated by Marion’s Nicole Szidik 6-0, 6-4.

O’Fallon’s doubles team of Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso lost in the quarterfinals to Zoe Limparis and Katie Dollens of Hinsdale Central 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, and were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals by Irene and Tiffany Zhang of Naperville North 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-4.

In the Class 2A standings after day two, Lake Forest continues to lead with 35 points, with Hinsdale Central in second with 32 points, Winnetka New Trier in third at 24, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in fourth with 16 points, and a three-way tie for fifth between Glenview Glenbrook South, Lincolnshire Stevenson and Rockford Auburn, all with 14 points. The Tigers are in a three-way tie for 25th with five points.

