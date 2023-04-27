EDWARDSVILLE - Madi Kolakowski had a great day at the plate with two hits and two RBIs, while Avery Hamilton pitched five solid innings, scattering four hits while in the circle as Edwardsville defeated Columbia 10-1 in a softball game played Wednesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers have now won six of their last seven games and 13 of their last 14 and have played very well. Against the Eagles, Edwardsville put up five runs in the second inning and never looked back.

"It was good," Tigers head coach Caty Happe said. "We scored five runs in the second inning and just added on a little at a time after that."

Hamilton has also pitched very well this season, taking over the number one starters role and had been very consistent this season.

"Avery started and was very efficient," Happe said. "And Madi had a great game at the plate."

The Tigers are starting to hit the ball very well and putting it into play, making things difficult for opposing defenses.

"I think we're starting to see the ball better," Happe said, "and we're starting to put some things together."

Riley Nelson has also pitched well and is starting to form a good combination with Hamilton, and Marley Rox has also made good contributions in the circle as well.

"Riley's done a really good job," Happe said, "and Marley Fox has had some good innings as well. She's been in some tough situations and has really pitched well."

The Tigers jumped out to the lead with their five-run second, then added four runs in the fourth, with both teams trading runs in the sixth inning to give Edwardsville its 10-1 win.

To go along with Kolakowski's day at the plate, Jillian Lane had two hits and a RBI, Hamilton, Jillian Hawkes, Reese McNamara, Nelson and Grace Oertle all had a hit and RBI each and both Zoie Boyd and Fox had hits. Hamilton threw five solid innings in the circle, scattering the four hits while walking two and striking out two, with Fox throwing the final two innings, allowing a run on three hits, walking no one and fanning two.

The Eagles are now 10-9, while the Tigers go to 17-3 and play at Granite City on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then have a road trip north to play Pleasant Hill on Friday at 4 p.m., then play in a cluster at Pontiac on Saturday, going against the hosts at 10 a.m., then playing Moline at 12 noon. Happe is looking forward to the road trip.

"We're looking forward to the trip north," Happe said, "the girls will get some more experience and we'll get to see some teams we don't ordinarily see, which will be good for us."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

