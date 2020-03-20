NORFOLK - Kohl's has made an announcement that it is closing its doors temporarily until at least April 1.

Kohl's made the announcement this would begin Thursday, March 19. Customers can still make purchases online using Kohl's website or mobile app. Kohl's has stores in Alton and Edwardsville.

"To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to stop the coronavirus, we are closing all stores through at least April 1," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer. "We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay."