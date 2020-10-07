ALTON - Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle successfully defended her Madison County large school girls cross country championship as she led the Tigers to take the first four spots along with sixth place Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The Tigers won the large school championship in a near-sweep, scoring 16 points to win the title, with Highland coming in second with 58 points, Triad taking third with 77 points, and Granite City was fourth with 87 points. Alton and Collinsville also had runners entered but did not have enough for a full team.

LARGE SCHOOL

The Tigers took the top four places, starting with Knoyle, who had a time of 18:47.28, with Maya Lueking the runner-up at 20:05.94, Dylan Peel coming in third at 20:21.54, and Kaitlyn Loyet fourth with a time of 20:30.26. Grace Meyer of Highland came in fifth at 20:37.95, and Whitney Dyckmann of Edwardsville was sixth with a time of 20:58.22. Madison Strotheide was 10th at 21:26.26, and Makenna Lueking came in at 22:06.96.

Alayna Rabozzi was the leading runner for the Redbirds, with a time of 21:46, while Maya Grassel came in at 27:15, Eva Schwaab had a time of 29:41, and Maggie Ni came in at 32:19.

