GODFREY – Local college instructor and Lewis and Clark historian Brad Winn is the top adjunct faculty member in the state for 2022.

Winn attended the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) conference this summer as Lewis and Clark Community College’s nominee for the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award – and won.



While the college typically nominates an Outstanding Faculty Member each year, Winn, who has taught classes at Lewis and Clark for 20 years, was its first nominee for the adjunct award.

“I am truly honored to be selected as this year’s ICCTA Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member for 2022,” said Winn, who also works as the superintendent of the Lewis and Clark State Historical Site in Hartford. “It has been my sincere pleasure to be a part of the Lewis and Clark family now for over 20 years and my privilege to spend those years helping educate students in our community. I am proud to represent the college this year as their nominee and award recipient. This recognition is just as much a reflection upon the college as a whole and its commitment to excellence and providing valuable educational opportunities for their students.”

Winn has taught history, humanities, and computer literacy courses, but most recently has gotten involved with the L&C Honors College.

Article continues after sponsor message

His interdisciplinary honors course, “The History of Riverscapes,” explores local, national, and international history using the Mississippi River as its anchor. Students are directly connected to experts in their field and Winn directs class trips to historical sites.

Honors College Co-Coordinator and Professor of Sociology Jen Cline made the nomination.

“Brad is an integral part of our Honors College at L&C,” she said. “The program would not be as rich as it is without him and his knowledge, organization and joyful spirit. I couldn't think of anyone more deserving of this prestigious award.

Along with the L&C Honors College, Winn is involved in developing a digital humanities program to bring together Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students with L&C students through a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Connections Implementation Grant. The project, designed for historically underrepresented students, is called Community Oriented Digitally Engaged Scholars (CODES), and will place students with faculty and community organizations to help address community problems.

Winn’s impact also reaches out into the local community as a teacher for L&C’s College for Kids summer programming. The immersive experience for children includes everything from preparing their own meals and making candles, to keeping a journal, mending their uniforms, identifying various native plants/animals, and training in frontier skills.

L&C Media Specialist Nathan Woodside contributed to this article. Photo submitted by President Trzaska.

More like this: