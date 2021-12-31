SPRINGFIELD– Illinois public safety agencies are encouraging those who plan to travel this weekend to Know Before You Go as winter weather takes aim on Illinois. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain and snow are likely over portions of the state, and throughout the Midwest, making travel dangerous at times. State and local emergency officials urge the public to take time now to prepare your family, home, and vehicle for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm.

The Illinois State Police would like to remind motorists to stay vigilant as winter weather conditions continue into the holiday weekend. Please refrain from driving during inclement weather, unless it is essential. If you must drive, plan ahead, leave early, and drive slowly to get to your destination safely. Winter roadway conditions are unpredictable, a crash could happen at any time. If you slide off the roadway, stay inside your vehicle and call 911. If you approach an emergency vehicle with its lights activated or a disabled vehicle with flashing lights, please slow down and move over.

“Winter weather creates an even more dangerous working environment for our Illinois State Troopers and all first responders. Remember they are protecting and serving your loved ones on the side of the roadway. We urge you to slow down and move over and help protect the people who are protecting you,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“This forecasted winter storm is slated to arrive in the Midwest at a time when holiday travel is at a peak. It is with that in mind that we remind all travelers to monitor road conditions and only travel during a winter storm if it is absolutely necessary,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

Winter Weather Preparedness tips include:

Familiarize yourself with the various weather alert definitions, so you know how to keep your family safe;

Build a home emergency kit with items such as food, water, medications, NOAA weather radio, flashlight, and spare batteries;

Stock your vehicle with the emergency items such as a first aid kit, phone charger, blankets, extra clothes, jumper cables, kitty litter or sand, a flashlight, and snow scraper in the event you must travel;

Charge your mobile devices before any storm;

Don’t wait. Communicate. Create and discuss emergency plans for you and your family;

Winterize your home and take steps to prevent frozen water pipes;

Check and monitor road conditions by visiting www.gettingaroundIllinois.com

You can stay ahead of incoming winter weather by following the National Weather Service in your area:



More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. This guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

