ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback held its 2019 first awards banquet of the year on Tuesday night. The awards were for week one through three of the high school football season.

In week one the award for Offensive Line of the Week went to East Alton Wood River Oilers. They had 257 total yards and 24 points scored. The O-Line was made up of Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Jacob Weller, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia, Caleb Yarborough, and Damien Wiseman.

Defensive Lineman of the week for week one was Antonio Clanton of Alton. He had 11 line tackles, 4 assists, and 2 tackles for loss.

Offensive Back of the week for week one was Brody Newberry of EAWR. He had 22 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive Back of the Week for week one was Keaton Loewen of Civic Memorial. He had 2 solo tackles, 2 assists for 4 total tackles and 2 interceptions.

For week two the Offensive Line of the Week went to Civic Memorial. They had 327 yards of total offense and 43 points. The O-line was made up of Ryan Lynn, Cole Stimac, Melvin Hodge, Vinny Cafazza, Kaeden Toenyes, Alec Hamby, Karson Miller, and Cole Klaustermeier.

Defensive Lineman of the week for week two was David Pluester. He had 7 line tackles, 6 assists for 13 total tackles.

Offensive Back of the week for week two was Noah Turbyfill of CM. He had 15 of 18 passing for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns and 3 rushes for 20 yards.

Defensive Back of the Week for week two was Logan Sternickle of Marquette Catholic. He had 7 solo tackles, 3 assists for 10 total tackles.

For week three the Offensive Line of the Week went to Alton. They had 450 yards total offense and 56 points. The line is made up of Tristan Underwood, Kyle Hughes, Jayme Copeland, Bobby Smith, and Rashaun Johnson.

Defensive Lineman of the Week for week three was David Pluester. He had 13 line tackles, 7 assists for 20 total tackles.

Co-Offensive Back of the week for week three was Jake Hewitt of Marquette and Dasani Stewart of Alton. Jake Hewitt had 6 carries for 97 yards, 7of 14 passing for 235 yards and 4 touchdowns. Dasani Stewart had 18 carries for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Defensive Back of the Week for Week three was Austin Wilburn of Roxana. He had 7 solo tackles and 8 assists for 15 total tackles.

